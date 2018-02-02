Arctic development center plans 50 expeditions for coming months

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Center for Arctic’s Development plan to organize within the current year more than 50 expeditions. The surveys’ one of the directions would be further studies of pastures in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, the regional Department on Science and Innovations said referring to the Center’s Director Andrei Baryshnikov.

"We plan organizing within 2018 abut 47 events and 51 expeditions," he said on Friday. "During the upcoming field season, studies of reindeer pastures will continue in the Yamal Nenet’s Priuralsky District." The department added that from the time the Center was organized, scientists have been organizing in Yamal’s far-away areas research stations for expeditions.

"The immediate objectives are keeping the traditional environment of Yamal’s indigenous peoples, research in the ecology, flora and fauna," the department quoted Yamal’s Deputy Governor Alexander Mazharov as saying. "The equipment and the professional skills of the center’s personnel fits quite well the objectives it has."

According to Aide to Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Alexander Danilov, about 70% of all scientific research in the Russian Arctic is in the Kara Sea area, thus, organization of a center to coordinate scientific research should begin at the regional level.

"Participants in a meeting, which featured representatives of the center, the Urals and Siberian branches of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Skolkovo and Russian engineering companies, agreed to have an authority at the Center, which would coordinate scientific research and will offer systems for processing the received data," the department said.

The Russian Center for the Arctic’s Development was organized to coordinate and systematize scientific research in the Arctic and to train high-qualified specialists. The Center is a socially focused organization, which participates in ecology and educational projects. Among its founders are the Yamal government, leading research institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences and engineering companies.