Alrosa finds two large diamonds in January 2018

Business & Economy
February 01, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alrosa produced two large diamonds with the weight of 97.92 carats and 85.62 carats in January 2018

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Alrosa produced two large diamonds with the weight of 97.92 carats and 85.62 carats in January 2018 in its Yubileinaya pipe, press service of the Russian diamond miner reported on Thursday.

Russia's Alrosa recovers almost 100-carat large diamond

"Really large gems with the weight above 50 carats occur very rarely. Such diamonds are traditionally sold at auctions, where they enjoy high demand," the press service said.

Diamonds are transparent octahedron gems with slightly yellowish tint and fine dispersed inclusions. The 97.92-carat diamond has the size of 26 x 17 x 21 mm. Dimensions of the 85.62-carat diamond are 27.89 x 27.2 x 27.14 mm.

Alrosa is the world's largest producer of diamonds. The company mines diamonds on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region. The company's shareholders are the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Property Management Agency (33.02%), the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 25%, districts of Yakutia - 8%, almost 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.

