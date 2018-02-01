Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram messenger application is back to App Store

Business & Economy
February 01, 20:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reports that the messenger application had disappeared from the App Store appeared earlier on February 1

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Telegram messenger application is available on App Store again, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, wrote on Twitter.

Read also

UK prime minister to speak in Davos about use of Telegram by terrorists

"Telegram is back in the AppStore after being absent there since midnight CET. Every day 500,000 + users download Telegram for Android and another 100,000 download Telegram for iOS" he wrote.

Earlier Durov said that Apple had deleted Telegram messenger application from App Store due to unacceptable content.

Reports that the messenger application had disappeared from the App Store appeared earlier on Thursday.

In the early January, Iranian authorities temporarily blocked Telegram in the country following refusal of Telegram administration to close a number of channels used by participants in local protests for information sharing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама