Telegram messenger application is back to App Store

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Telegram messenger application is available on App Store again, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, wrote on Twitter.

"Telegram is back in the AppStore after being absent there since midnight CET. Every day 500,000 + users download Telegram for Android and another 100,000 download Telegram for iOS" he wrote.

Earlier Durov said that Apple had deleted Telegram messenger application from App Store due to unacceptable content.

Reports that the messenger application had disappeared from the App Store appeared earlier on Thursday.

In the early January, Iranian authorities temporarily blocked Telegram in the country following refusal of Telegram administration to close a number of channels used by participants in local protests for information sharing.