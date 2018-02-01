Putin switches on fourth power unit of Rostov Nuclear Power Plant

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin flicks on switch to initiate the power startup of the fourth power unit of the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Thursday.

The power startup of the unit will launch the delivery of the first kilowatts of generated electric power into the national power grid.

The head of state visiting Rostov-on-Don on a business trip and participated in a videoconference dedicated to the power unit startup.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate you with completion of a large-scale job - the power startup of the fourth unit of the Rostov NPP. I would like to appreciate everyone - researchers, engineers, everyone who worked at this site and achieved this impressive deliverable," Putin said.

The method employed made it possible to efficiently spend allocated resources and "do everything in time and with high quality," he noted.

Physical startup operations started on the fourth power unit of the Rostov NPP on December 6, 2017 from nuclear fuel loading into the reactor. The power unit was brought to the lowest controlled power level on December 29.

The Rostov NPP is the branch of Rosenergoatom, an affiliate of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Three power units of the plant were commissioned earlier in 2001, 2010, and 2015.