Russia hopes to clinch major deals with French business at SPIEF 2018 — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that new major contracts with the French business will be celebrated at the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018.

"We expect that new large-scale trade and investment contracts will be made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held in May," Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with representatives of the economic council of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie). Russia will be happy to see a delegation of business leaders from France at the SPIEF 2018, the president added.

Russia seeks to foster dialogue with the French business on a peer-to-peer and pragmatic basis, he went on.

"We view France as one of key partners of Russia in Europe and seek to develop dialogue with your country on all issues of bilateral and international agenda on a pragmatic and peer-to-peer basis," the Russian President said.

The turnover between the two countries rose by 15% as of the end of 11 months of 2017, Putin said. Moscow welcomes the desire of the French business to place their production facilities in Russia and give orders to small and medium enterprises, the head of state said. Russia will support the advanced joint projects related to implementation of the Digital Economy program, he added.