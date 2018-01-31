Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes to clinch major deals with French business at SPIEF 2018 — Putin

Business & Economy
January 31, 21:29 UTC+3

Russia seeks to foster dialogue with the French business, the president says

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that new major contracts with the French business will be celebrated at the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018.

Read also

EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator

"We expect that new large-scale trade and investment contracts will be made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held in May," Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with representatives of the economic council of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie). Russia will be happy to see a delegation of business leaders from France at the SPIEF 2018, the president added.

 Russia seeks to foster dialogue with the French business on a peer-to-peer and pragmatic basis, he went on. 

"We view France as one of key partners of Russia in Europe and seek to develop dialogue with your country on all issues of bilateral and international agenda on a pragmatic and peer-to-peer basis," the Russian President said.

The turnover between the two countries rose by 15% as of the end of 11 months of 2017, Putin said. Moscow welcomes the desire of the French business to place their production facilities in Russia and give orders to small and medium enterprises, the head of state said. Russia will support the advanced joint projects related to implementation of the Digital Economy program, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
2
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
3
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
4
No request so far after US ambassador says he wants to meet, says Russian speaker
5
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
6
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
7
Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама