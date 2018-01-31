Putin to meet top French businessmen — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans a meeting with representatives of French companies later in the day, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"President will meet representatives of the Economic Council of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry tonight," he said.

Heads of France’s top companies have been invited to attend the meeting, Peskov said. "Despite certain challenges in our trade and economic relations with Europe, the cooperation with many countries, including France, is expanding in various directions," he said.