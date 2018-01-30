Russian Politics & Diplomacy
‘Kremlin List’ can affect interests of European business in Russia — AEB

Business & Economy
January 30, 19:44 UTC+3

The so-called 'Kremlin List' includes all members of the Russian government and Prime Minister Medvedev, the leadership of the presidential administration and CEOs of state corporations and banks

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The release of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ by the US Treasury Department increases uncertainty in the Russian business environment and can affect interests of European investors and companies doing business or trading with Russia, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'

"The Association reiterates its calls on the Heads of States and Governments of the EU, the USA and Russia to refrain from actions, which can undermine the prospects of future economic cooperation, and find a common, mutually acceptable, solution of political problems in the spirit of peace and conciliation," the AEB said.

The US Treasury Department published on Monday the unclassified portion of the ‘Kremlin List’ that includes all members of the Russian government and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, leadership of the presidential administration and heads of state corporations and banks, and also businessmen with a net worth of $1 billion or more. The list, which has 210 names, is divided into several sections - the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers, as well as "political leaders" and "oligarchs." It also has a classified annex with "additional information." This is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on those mentioned in the document, the Treasury Department said.

