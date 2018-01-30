Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Non-tax payments for Arkhangelsk region’s used natural resources are $1.1 mln up

Business & Economy
January 30, 17:21 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Non-tax payments for use of natural resources in the Arkhangelsk Region in the previous year made almost $26.8 mln

ARKHANGELSK, January 30. /TASS/. Non-tax payments for use of natural resources in the Arkhangelsk Region in the previous year made almost 1.5 billion rubles ($26.8 million), which is almost by 60 million rubles ($1.1 million) more year-on-year, press service of the region’s Forestry and Natural Resources Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia to focus on beefing up military infrastructure in Arctic and on western border

"In 2017, non-tax payments for use of the natural resources made 1 billion 458 million rubles, which is by 58.8 million more than we had a year earlier," the press service said. "Out of that amount, 963 million rubles ($17 million) went to the federal budget, another 492 million rubles ($8.7 million) were paid to the regional budget and more than three million rubles ($54,000) - to municipal budgets."

Most non-tax revenues - 1.2 billion rubles ($21 million) - are payments for use of forests. Those are mostly rents and revenues from auctions for short-term rental.

The non-tax revenues from use of extractable resources made 16 million rubles ($286,000). This money is payable fully to the regional budget. Payments for use of water resources in 2017 exceeded 197 million rubles ($3.5 million). Another 19.5 million rubles ($348 thousand) were received for use of hunting resources.

