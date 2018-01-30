Non-tax payments for Arkhangelsk region’s used natural resources are $1.1 mln up

ARKHANGELSK, January 30. /TASS/. Non-tax payments for use of natural resources in the Arkhangelsk Region in the previous year made almost 1.5 billion rubles ($26.8 million), which is almost by 60 million rubles ($1.1 million) more year-on-year, press service of the region’s Forestry and Natural Resources Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"In 2017, non-tax payments for use of the natural resources made 1 billion 458 million rubles, which is by 58.8 million more than we had a year earlier," the press service said. "Out of that amount, 963 million rubles ($17 million) went to the federal budget, another 492 million rubles ($8.7 million) were paid to the regional budget and more than three million rubles ($54,000) - to municipal budgets."

Most non-tax revenues - 1.2 billion rubles ($21 million) - are payments for use of forests. Those are mostly rents and revenues from auctions for short-term rental.

The non-tax revenues from use of extractable resources made 16 million rubles ($286,000). This money is payable fully to the regional budget. Payments for use of water resources in 2017 exceeded 197 million rubles ($3.5 million). Another 19.5 million rubles ($348 thousand) were received for use of hunting resources.