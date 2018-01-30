Putin: Non-resource export growth evidences shifts in economic structure

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Growth of Russia’s non-resource export evidences quality improvements in the national economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Export is growing. High technology and non-resource export is growing. It added 27% more last year," the President said. "This is a good indicator, it evidences shifts in the structure of the Russian economy," he added.

Putin reminded about the decline in oil, gas, chemicals and metal products prices and "external restrictions, which are attempted to be used in order to restrain development of Russia."

"The economy adapted to that and passed to sustainable growth. This evidences shifts in the structure of the Russian economy. The share of oil and gas declines, including in budget revenues," the head of state said.

The Russian government will continue supporting national export-focused industries, Putin noted.

"We will definitely work on increase, on support of export-oriented companies and industries. We will do that," he said.