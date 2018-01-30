Russia’s finance minister says ‘Kremlin List’ will not affect ministry’s work

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ released by the US Treasury Department will not affect the work of Russia’s Finance Ministry, the Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Tuesday, adding that one should take a philosophical approach to the report.

"The Kremlin report is a list of all public officials, government members, leading businessmen. This is just a list of all people that take political and economic (decisions) and business decisions in the country. One should take a philosophical approach to the list. I think that we will continue our work," he said.