Ex-finance minister urges not to break ties with US because of 'Kremlin List'

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/ Head of the Center for Strategic Studies, former Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin believes that Russia should not break relations with the US because of the ‘Kremlin List,’ but should take measures to overcome this stage.

"The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ is a formal execution of the hastily adopted law. The law itself, the list and possible sanctions are illogical. This is both their weakness and their power. It should be treated calmly, and there is no need to break relations. It is necessary to take measures to overcome this stage," Kudrin wrote on Twitter.

The ‘Kremlin List’ released by the US Department of Treasury includes Russian senior-most officials. There are 210 people there: 114 politicians and 96 businessmen. The list includes Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, heads of the presidential administration, heads of some state corporations and state banks, as well as businessmen that have, according to American sources, property worth no less than $ 1bln. The specified list is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are imposed automatically against those mentioned in it.