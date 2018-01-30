Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Apple to halve its production plan for iPhone X due to low demand — media

Business & Economy
January 30, 8:26 UTC+3 TOKYO

Apple noted that low sales of the flagship model during the festive period at the end of last year on the main markets became the main reason that made the company revise the strategy

© REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO, January 30. /TASS/. US Corporation Apple will halve production of its new smartphone iPhone X in January-March from 40 to 20 mln devices due to low demand, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The company has already notified the suppliers of components.

Apple noted that low sales of the flagship model during the festive period at the end of last year on the main markets (Europe, China and the US) became the main reason that made the company revise the strategy.

Russian iPhone X buyers rush to resell brand-new devices on internet at sky-high prices

As a result, if at the very beginning of sales of the iPhone X in November Apple suppliers hardly managed to fulfill orders for components, by now warehouses have accumulated large volumes of components.

Reducing the release of iPhone X will have a big impact on manufacturers which are cooperating with US corporation. In particular, this will affect the Japanese companies Murata Manufacturing, Kyocera, Sony and TDK. They supply Apple with boards, sensors for cameras and batteries.

At the same time, the production of cheaper models iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will remain at the previously planned level of about 30 million devices for January-March.

Apple presented its first iPhone in 2007. The jubilee iPhone X was introduced on September 12 last year. It is equipped with a frameless OLED-screen, which fully covers the front of the smartphone, as well as a 3D face-scan sensor to unlock the device - Face ID.

