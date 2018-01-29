Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin calls to secure growth of real earnings, salaries

January 29, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Growth of real earnings and salaries of Russian citizens should be secured, the president says

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Growth of real earnings and salaries of Russian citizens should be secured, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the signing ceremony of the General Agreement for 2018-2020 by and among the Government, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and the Federation of Independent Trade-Unions.

Russian PM advises public to keep savings in rubles

"We need to support growth of real revenues and real salaries of our citizens," Putin said. "This relates to the budget sector, where the government is working consistently thereon, and certainly the commercial sector, because the competitiveness of our companies and their stable and sustainable development directly depends on creation of attractive conditions for self-realization of employees, on investments into education, health, competencies and quality of life," the head of state noted.

Improvement of economic efficiency through development of labor potential is a huge and comprehensive task, requiring close interaction among the society, the business and the government and readiness to look for and find the balance of interests," the President said. "I expect that the new General Agreement will be a supporting point of such balance and its fulfillment by all the parties - employers, trade-unions and the government - will show an example of a reliable social partnership," Putin added.

