Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy Finance Minister points out Russia’s OFZ bonds are risk-free assets

Business & Economy
January 29, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Higher demand for Russian bonds is not related to investor concerns on new US sanctions potentially affecting the coverage of Russian sovereign bonds, an official says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Fadeitschev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia offers favorable returns on its federal (OFZ) bonds, which can be viewed as risk-free assets, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Russia and China discuss placing bonds of Chinese companies on Moscow Exchange

"These is because [Russian OFZ bonds - TASS] are risk-free assets with good earnings that simply do not have counterparts across the globe. Investors are now buying bonds of African states. Many of them are market newcomers and coupons with crazy rates are being offered. We offer normal returns now.

I believe we have risk-free assets," Storchak stated when commenting on higher demand for Russian securities.

Risk-free assets are "a great challenge for the modern world, where customarily developed risk-free economies make borrowings under almost negative interest rates," the official noted.

Higher demand for Russian bonds is not related to investor concerns on new US sanctions potentially affecting the coverage of Russian sovereign bonds, Storchak said. "If Moody’s as an influential company in the United States and one of the strongest analysts changes the outlook [for Russia - TASS] several days’ before the report’s announcement, I do not think they would do that [if new US sanctions cover Russian bonds - TASS]," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама