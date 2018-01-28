Gazprom to submit its offers on development of gas fields in Iran

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom is interested in developing four gas fields in Iran and is ready to come out with relevant offers by late March, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said on Sunday.

"Iran has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Gazprom for carrying out studies on development projects of Farzad A, Farzad B, North Pars and Kish gas fields and the Russian company has signaled keenness to develop the fields," Shana news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, Gazprom is expected to submit results of its studies by late March.

It was announced on December 14, 2017 that Gazprom had signed a roadmap on the implementation of projects in Iran and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on the LNG project in Iran. In early November 2017, Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a number of memorandums on cooperation in the gas sector. The documents envisage partnership in developing gas fields in Iran, gas transportation and sales.