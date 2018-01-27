Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US energy secretary likely to visit Russia’s Yamal LNG plant - Russia’s energy minister

Business & Economy
January 27, 20:11 UTC+3 SKOLKOVO

Alexander Novak and Rick Perry spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos about competition and cooperation in the energy sector

Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Energy Secretary Rick Perry

© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

SKOLKOVO /near Moscow/, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos Perry’s possible visit to Yamal LNG, a liquefied natural gas plant in northern Russia, but the US energy secretary should take a decision on the visit, Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"Yes," Novak answered to a reporter’s question whether he had discussed the issue with Perry and added that the decision would depend on his counterpart.

On the sidelines of the Davos forum, Novak held talks with Perry.

"Perry did not mention any sanctions, but spoke about competition and cooperation in the energy sector. He referred to space cooperation as an example and said that such conditions should be created, such points [of interaction] should be found that we will be able to promote our cooperation," Novak said.

Russia suggested that the United States join the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the Russian energy minister said.

"We will expect their response [to Russia’s proposal]," Novak said.

In other media
