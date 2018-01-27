Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US sanctions not to damage Russia’s energy sector - minister

Business & Economy
January 27, 18:02 UTC+3 SKOLKOVO

Russian companies continue working, the indicators are improving, Novak said

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

SKOLKOVO /near Moscow/, January 27. /TASS/. US sanctions will not inflict damage on the Russian industry but will create additional opportunities for its growth, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"Our companies continue working, the indicators are improving. Upon the results of 2017, we have achieved very good performance ratings so the sanctions will give us additional opportunities for the growth of domestic industry," Novak said.

Practice shows that foreign companies "only get losses and, on the contrary, suffer themselves".

