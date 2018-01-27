Russia’s Power Machines company puzzled by US sanctions

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. US decision to blacklist Russia’s Power Machines energy systems machine-building company is puzzling, a company source told reporters.

"The decision made by the US Department of the Treasury to include the Power Machines company into its sanctions list is puzzling, the reasons for it are unclear," the source said, adding that the company was "looking into the situation."

According to earlier reports, the US Department of the Treasury announced the expansion of the list of Russian individuals and companies subject to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis.

The extended list particularly includes individuals and companies allegedly involved in the delivery of the Siemens turbines to Crimea - Alexei Mordashov’s company Power Machines, which has been cooperating with Siemens in the production of turbines, as well as the Technopromexport engineering company (part of the Rostec State Corporation), which is building two power plants in Crimea. Technopromexport Director General Sergei Topor-Gilka, Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov and Head of the Department of Operational Control and Management in the Electric Power Industry at the Russian Energy Ministry Yevgeny Grabchak are among the blacklisted individuals.