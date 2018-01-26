Rostec to mitigate impact of sanctions on operations of its affiliates

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Rostec will undertake efforts to mitigate the impact of sanctions on operations of its affiliates, a representative of the Russian state corporation told TASS on Friday.

"Certainly, any sanctions have adverse consequences. We will make every effort to reduce their influence on operations of our companies," he said.

Rostec has already accustomed to operations under sanctions, the company representative said. "We highly regret that pressure, rather than dialogue, is becoming the main instrument in international relations, he noted.

The US Administration extended the list of companies and individuals in Russia and other countries covered by unilateral sanctions introduced in connection with developments in Ukraine earlier today.

Sanctions were imposed in particular on Technopromexport, an affiliate of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec, together with its general director Sergei Topor-Gilka.