Russia start replenishing its sovereign funds again, economy minister says

Business & Economy
January 26, 22:00 UTC+3 DAVOS

According to the Central Bank, Russia's international reserves for the period from January 12 to 19 grew by $4.9 bln

DAVOS, January 26. / TASS /. The Russian budget is entering a positive zone, the period of spending of sovereign funds has come to an end and the accumulation period has begun, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It is important to note that the budget is now entering the surplus zone, and we are starting to accumulate our sovereign. The spending period and the period of spending of sovereign funds for Russia are over," he said.

According to the Central Bank, Russia's international reserves for the period from January 12 to 19 grew by $4.9 bln - from $ 437.9 bln to $ 442.8 bln.

A week earlier, international reserves increased by $5.3 bln.

