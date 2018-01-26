Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian CEO notices upbeat outlook among 2018 Davos Forum participants

Business & Economy
January 26, 18:37 UTC+3 DAVOS

Representatives from IT technologies, virtual reality and digitalization sessions where the only ones who had remained upbeat over the recent years

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. The mood among participants in the World Economic Forum in Davos is far more positive this year, than it has been over the past several years, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian energy company En+ Maxim Sokov told TASS in an interview on Friday.

Read also

Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM

"I’ve been hearing more positive than negative points at the session for the first time ever in a long time. Experts and managers from traditional industry majors, who participated in the panel discussions, had warned of "a total collapse" and "lack of any light at the end of the tunnel" for the past several years," Sokov noted.

Representatives from IT technologies, virtual reality and digitalization sessions where the only ones who had remained upbeat over the recent years, where speakers gushed about "a bright future," the top executive said.

"Great optimism has emerged this year among those who are not living just in virtual reality. Traditional industries are also speaking about sustainable growth for the next several years," Sokov noted.

En+ is the Russian integrated producer of aluminum and electric power. It consolidates power plants with capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum smelters with capacity of 3.9 mln tonnes per year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама