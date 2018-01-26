Russian CEO notices upbeat outlook among 2018 Davos Forum participants

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. The mood among participants in the World Economic Forum in Davos is far more positive this year, than it has been over the past several years, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian energy company En+ Maxim Sokov told TASS in an interview on Friday.

"I’ve been hearing more positive than negative points at the session for the first time ever in a long time. Experts and managers from traditional industry majors, who participated in the panel discussions, had warned of "a total collapse" and "lack of any light at the end of the tunnel" for the past several years," Sokov noted.

Representatives from IT technologies, virtual reality and digitalization sessions where the only ones who had remained upbeat over the recent years, where speakers gushed about "a bright future," the top executive said.

"Great optimism has emerged this year among those who are not living just in virtual reality. Traditional industries are also speaking about sustainable growth for the next several years," Sokov noted.

En+ is the Russian integrated producer of aluminum and electric power. It consolidates power plants with capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum smelters with capacity of 3.9 mln tonnes per year.