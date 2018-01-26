Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finance Ministry expects to see growth of Russia’s sovereign ratings in 2018

Business & Economy
January 26, 10:25 UTC+3

All the Big Three companies are united in a positive outlook on the ratings of our country, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry expects to see growth of Russia’s sovereign ratings by international rating agencies, as there are all conditions and prerequisites for this, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"Today, all the Big Three companies are united in a positive outlook on the ratings of our country. I hope that the macroeconomic stability that has developed in the Russian economy due to a restrained budget policy, a floating ruble rate and inflation targeting will allow rating agencies this year to improve not only forecasts and Russia's ratings themselves, all the necessary conditions for this were set," he said.

Read also

Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable

Earlier Moody's rating agency has changed the outlook on Russia's Ba1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Russia's long-term ratings at ‘Ba1’.

"Growing evidence of institutional strength" and "increased evidence of economic and fiscal resiliency" were the key factors of the change in the outlook, the agency said in a press release.

"Russia's macroeconomic framework coped well with the oil price shock and with the impact of sanctions imposed to date, and enhancements have been made to the government's rule-based fiscal framework," the press release said.

In Moody's view, the rating "appropriately balances Russia's fiscal strength, somewhat improved economic prospects and effective policy-making against the combination of longer-term economic challenges and continued nearer-term exposure to external events."

In a related decision, Moody's raised Russia's country ceilings for foreign currency debt to ‘Baa3/P-3’ from ‘Ba1/ NP’ "to reflect diminished concerns that the government might impose capital controls or otherwise ration foreign exchange reserves." The rating agency also raised the country risk ceilings for local currency-denominated debt and deposits to ‘Baa2’ from ‘Baa3’, while the country ceilings for foreign currency deposits remain at ‘Ba2/NP’.

"Russia's medium-term macroeconomic perspective is also better than forecast a year ago when Moody's changed the rating outlook to stable from negative," the agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама