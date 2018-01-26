Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister

Business & Economy
January 26, 5:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Maksim Oreshkin, this outlook implied a whole number of changes, new programs, which we are currently developing, with some being launched

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The optimistic outlook for Russia’s GDP growth of 3% is realistic if certain reforms are implemented, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"Our targeted scenario released last April was based at growth rates around 3%. This outlook implied a whole number of changes, new programs, which we are currently developing, with some being launched. Whether we reach those figures will depend on those programs. This is surely an optimistic forecast, since the base case scenario implies only 2% growth," he said.

Earlier this week the minister said that Russia’s annual economic growth might reach 3-3.5% within the next two years.

In the middle of January, he said that he considers the forecast provided by Goldman Sachs that Russia's GDP would grow by 3.3% in 2018 to be too optimistic. However, he expects this year’s GDP growth to surpass the level of 2017.

The Ministry of Economic Development preliminarily estimates Russia’s GDP growth at the level of 1.4-1.8% in 2017, below the outlook.

Earlier the International Monetary Fund (IMF) improved the estimate of Russia’s GDP growth for 2018 and kept the outlook for 2019 unchanged. According to the updated report, GDP growth in Russia will reach 1.7% in 2018 versus earlier predicted 1.6%. In 2019, the IMF expects Russia’s GDP to grow by 1.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама