Russian Direct Investment Fund to invest in ‘digital bridge’ through Russia to China

Business & Economy
January 26, 4:06 UTC+3 DAVOS

Kirill Dmitriev said that several companies are implementing the project on installment of a broadband access line from China to Europe through Russia

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) may jointly invest in the ‘digital bridge’, which is a broadband internet line connecting China and Europe through Russia, Chief Executive Officer of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Currently, several companies are implementing the project on installment of a broadband access line from China to Europe through Russia, CEO said. "This is virtually a digital bridge," he added.

The RDIF and AIIB may also make joint investments in projects related to the Silk Road project. "We also expect cooperation with the AIIB in other areas, for example, they are currently exploring a water purification project in one of the regions. This is not about a bridge directly from China to Europe, but this is a project that will be a useful infrastructure project for Russia," he said.

According to Dmitriev, so far few joint projects have been implemented with the AIIB. "That is why we are largely focused on implementing a pilot project in the Russian Federation shortly," he said.

