Record number of top level participants will attend SPIEF-2018 - CEO of RDIF

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev expects a record number of high-ranked participants from various countries of the world, including the United States, to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year.

"Many businessmen have confirmed their intention to attend the SPIEF. We expect this year’s forum to set a record in terms of number of participants, including high-ranked ones, from various countries. The US participation is going to be strong," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, adding that the RDIF had already received confirmations from many American companies, and is planning a number of events and meetings involving the US and Russian businessmen.

Also, Dmitriev said, the SPIEF-2018 will be attended by a huge delegation from France headed by the country’s President Emmanuel Macron.

"This year we assume the SPIEF will be a major platform for explaining the attractiveness of Russia and the importance to hold a constructive dialogue with Russia," he said.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take plane on May 24-26, 2018.