Sberbank CEO does not see dramatic ruble exchange and oil prices changes in 2018

Business & Economy
January 25, 14:26 UTC+3 DAVOS
1 pages in this article

DAVOS, January 25. /TASS/. Head of Sberbank Herman Gref does not see dramatic changes for the ruble exchange rate and oil prices in 2018, he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"To be honest, we do not see any dramatic changes, at least this year. According to our estimates, the ruble exchange rate fluctuations are possible within 56-61 rubles per dollar," Gref said.

"We see a record decline of inflation, so the Central Bank key rate will also decrease. Loan rates have no chance to grow," he said.

Companies
Sberbank
