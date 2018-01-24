Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan seeking long-term cooperation with Russia on Northern Sea Route — ambassador

Business & Economy
January 24, 21:36 UTC+3 TROMSO

In 2017, the Yamal LNG project kicked off in Russia and raised a wave of enthusiasm in Japan

Share
1 pages in this article

TROMSO /Norway/, January 24. /TASS/. Japan has generated enormous interest in development of the Northern Sea Route, gas projects in Yamal and long-term cooperation with Russia, Japanese Ambassador for International Economic Affairs Keiji Ide told TASS on Wednesday.

Ambassador for International Economic Affairs, Ambassador for the Japan Year in Russia and Ambassador in charge of Arctic Affairs Keiji Ide attended the Arctic Frontiers international conference in the Norwegian city of Tromso, located over 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The diplomat has a perfect command of Russian after working for many years at Japan’s embassy in Moscow.

"Unconditionally, there is enormous interest in the Northern Sea Route. Business people from Hokkaido were speaking about it at today’s conference," the ambassador said. "Of course, it is just a beginning. People assess risks and calculate what is profitable or not. They are considering them very carefully."

In 2017, the Yamal LNG project kicked off in Russia and raised a wave of enthusiasm in Japan that is looking forward to its development. Japanese businesses welcome the idea to build infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in Kamchatka, the ambassador said.

Read also
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese PM says Tokyo will pursue peace treaty with Russia, cooperation in all areas

Ide is convinced that melting Arctic ice caps will open new opportunities for various economic projects.

"We want to collaborate with our Russian friends pursuing a long-term goal," the diplomat added. "Regardless of a rift between our countries in politics, we cannot say we do not want to develop our relations. On the contrary, if we come across either some difficulties or disagreements, those need to be overcome."

"Thanks God, your President [Vladimir] Putin and our Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe enjoy warm, good relations, so we will be developing economic cooperation with Russia," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
4
Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150
5
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
6
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
7
Russia must focus on structural reforms, deputy PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама