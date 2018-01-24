Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy PM meets with Google management in Davos

Business & Economy
January 24, 20:41 UTC+3 DAVOS
Share
1 pages in this article

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who heads the Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, told TASS that he has met with the management of Google, as well as other companies, on the first day of the forum.

Read also

Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM

"I met with the companies’ executives, including Google," he said, answering the question about who he had meetings with.

During one the sessions, in which Dvorkovich took part, he said that he had not met with the US delegation, not because he refused to meet with them, but because the US was not looking for these meetings.

Google is a US IT company, one of the largest players on the market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
4
Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150
5
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
6
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
7
Russia must focus on structural reforms, deputy PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама