Russian deputy PM meets with Google management in Davos

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who heads the Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, told TASS that he has met with the management of Google, as well as other companies, on the first day of the forum.

"I met with the companies’ executives, including Google," he said, answering the question about who he had meetings with.

During one the sessions, in which Dvorkovich took part, he said that he had not met with the US delegation, not because he refused to meet with them, but because the US was not looking for these meetings.

Google is a US IT company, one of the largest players on the market.