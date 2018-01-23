Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nordavia Airlines reports 13% passenger growth in 2017

Business & Economy
January 23, 16:45 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Russia’s Nordavia Regional Airlines served in the past year 1.087 million passengers in 2017

ARKHANGELSK, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Nordavia Regional Airlines served in the past year 1.087 million passengers in 2017, thus demonstrating a growth by 13% year-on-year, the company’s press service said.

"In 2017, Nordavia Airlines served 1, 087,538 passengers, which means a growth by 13% year-on-year," the press service said. "The company delivered 2.208 thousand tonnes of cargos and mail."

In 2017, Nordavia made regular flights to more than 58 destinations, connecting airports of Russia’s South-West and central and southern regions. The share of chartered flights was 7%, and growth in served passengers at non-regular flights grew by 6%.

In the past year (2017), the company paid 667 million rubles ($11.8 million) to budgets of all levels. Nordavia’s base is in Arkhangelsk. It is a biggest tax payer in the Arkhangelsk Region.

