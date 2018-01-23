Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gambling zone in Crimea to start operating by September 2019

Business & Economy
January 23, 13:56 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said that the gambling zone has an investor that is ready to join in the project

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

SIMFEROPOL, January 23. /TASS/. A gambling zone will start operating in Crimea in September 2019, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The gambling zone is to start operating [in Crimea] by September 2019," Aksenov said, answering a TASS question.

Read also
People taking a mud bath in Crimean Chokrakskoe lake

Crimea striving for development as All-Russia health resort

The working group "on selecting a land plot for the location of the gambling zone" that was established in late 2017 already chose a preliminary location of the future "Crimean Las Vegas," he said. "There is a land plot, provisionally <…> The working group has to provide all findings before February 1," Aksenov said.

He reported that the gambling zone has an investor that is ready to join in the project, but, considering the sanctions, the regional head did not provide its name. "There is a large operator that is ready to join in the project implementation. <…> There are some aspects, chiefly linked to the sanctions regime, so there is a need to preserve the incognito for the one that will be doing it," the Crimean head explained.

Aksenov earlier said that a Russian investor is ready to pour roughly 8 bln rubles ($ 141.3 mln) into the gambling zone in Crimea.

On July 23, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a gambling zone on Crimea’s territory. According to experts, the regional budget will be annually receiving up to 25 bln rubles ($ 441.5 mln) from it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russia’s new orbital station to comprise 5 modules weighing 60 tonnes
4
Russian Church says will not impede decision regarding presumable Romanov family remains
5
Russian-born US citizen gets 11-year prison sentence in absentia for embezzling $194 mln
6
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
7
Turkey second NATO member state to purchase S-400 complexes from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама