Three Russians named on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals have been named on the Forbes list of 30 outstanding innovators of Europe under the age of 30.

The US magazine publishes its third annual list featuring "300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders across Europe under the age of 30 who are transforming art & culture, entertainment, industry, technology, finance, media & marketing, law & policy, retail & ecommerce, science & healthcare, and social entrepreneurship."

Among those named on this year’s list are three Russians who do their business outside Russia. The experts noted the achievements of Denis Fedoryaev, 29, in finances. Together with Christian Arnstedt, 29 from Denmark he founded Copenhagen-based Blazar Capital company focused on ecommerce.

Gulnaz Khusainova and Tatyana Kozhevnikova were featured on the list for their achievements in retail & ecommerce and art & culture, respectively.

Khusainova, 28, born in Moscow, founded Easysize company in Denmark in 2014 that "uses an AI algorithm to assess customer shopping preferences and predict their return behavior, including customers who buy-to-rent, buy the wrong size or buy-to-try at home."

Kozhevnikova, 28, started Artefact London, a high-tech made-to-measure tailoring company in downtown London. "Artefact makes everything bespoke to customers' bodies, and does so using laser cutting and computer-aided design, modernizing the ways of Savile Road," the magazine says.