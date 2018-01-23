Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three Russians named on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list

Business & Economy
January 23, 1:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The experts noted the achievements of Denis Fedoryaev in finances, Gulnaz Khusainova and Tatyana Kozhevnikova were featured on the list for their achievements in retail and culture, respectively

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals have been named on the Forbes list of 30 outstanding innovators of Europe under the age of 30.

The US magazine publishes its third annual list featuring "300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders across Europe under the age of 30 who are transforming art & culture, entertainment, industry, technology, finance, media & marketing, law & policy, retail & ecommerce, science & healthcare, and social entrepreneurship."

Among those named on this year’s list are three Russians who do their business outside Russia. The experts noted the achievements of Denis Fedoryaev, 29, in finances. Together with Christian Arnstedt, 29 from Denmark he founded Copenhagen-based Blazar Capital company focused on ecommerce.

Gulnaz Khusainova and Tatyana Kozhevnikova were featured on the list for their achievements in retail & ecommerce and art & culture, respectively.

Khusainova, 28, born in Moscow, founded Easysize company in Denmark in 2014 that "uses an AI algorithm to assess customer shopping preferences and predict their return behavior, including customers who buy-to-rent, buy the wrong size or buy-to-try at home."

Kozhevnikova, 28, started Artefact London, a high-tech made-to-measure tailoring company in downtown London. "Artefact makes everything bespoke to customers' bodies, and does so using laser cutting and computer-aided design, modernizing the ways of Savile Road," the magazine says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
4
Russia’s celebrated short tracker Viktor Ahn barred from 2018 Olympics — source
5
Lavrov urges to focus on wiping out remaining hotbeds of terrorism in Syria
6
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
7
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама