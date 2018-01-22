Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian economy to be one of most attractive for investments in years to come — economist

Business & Economy
January 22, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is among primary sources of global GDP acceleration, according to IMF

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The statement made by the International Monetary Fund that Russia will be among sources of global GDP acceleration reflects objective realities and the Russian economy will be one of the most attractive for investments in coming years, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Monday.

Read also

IMF names Russia among sources of global GDP acceleration

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) improved the estimate of Russia’s GDP growth in 2018 to 1.7% in the report released earlier today. Russia is among primary sources of global GDP acceleration, IMF Economic Counsellor Maurice Obstfeld said when presenting the report.

"Statements of the International Monetary Fund that Russia will be one of global GDP growth acceleration sources reflects objective realities evolved as a result of skillful monetary and budget policy, industry and agriculture support measures, and stabilization of global oil prices. We in the RDIF believe that the Russian economy will be one of the most attractive for investments in coming years and are ready to continue investing together with our partners into promising and quickly growing sectors, such as high technologies, construction of infrastructure, and agriculture," Dmitriev said.

