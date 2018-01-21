Russia, Saudi Arabia to discuss joint energy projects in February - Energy Minister Novak

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia at a meeting due in February will discuss implementation of joint energy projects, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Sunday.

"Russia and Saudi Arabia have a roadmap on implementation of about 30 projects," he said. "We … have agreed to see per every project the implementation, status and so forth.".

OPEC+ ministers have a meeting in Oman on Sunday to discuss the deal’s implementation under condition of growing oil prices.

Earlier Novak told reporters that Russia negotiates with Saudi Arabia solar panels' supplies to that Arab country, which recently has announced major plans regarding investments in renewable sources of energy.

"We are discussing this topic," he said.

Bloomberg earlier reported Saudi Arabia wanted to develop solar and wind energy to cut oil consumption inside the country to export more oil.