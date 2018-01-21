Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Leningrad NPP set Russia's electricity generation record

Business & Economy
January 21, 5:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Leningrad NPP was put into service in 1973

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, January 21. /TASS/. The Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant (LNPP) reached an unprecedented figure of electricity generation for Russian NPPs totaling 1 trillion kWh throughout the service period, information and public relations department of LNPP said.

"The Leningrad NPP reached the record-breaking electric power generation for domestic nuclear power plants on January 20, 2018, amounting to 1 trillion kWh. Four power units of the LNPP provided such quantity of electric power to the national grid system during 45 years (starting from December 1973). Such figure was recorded for the first time in the history of the Russian nuclear energy industry," the department said.

Total energy consumption in Russia amounted to 1.04 trillion kWh in 2017, said Andrei Petrov, chief executive of Rosenergoatom - the LNPP operator. "Comparing with other countries, the LNPP is among top five European NPP in terms of this indicator. NPPs above it are working with six power units," Petrov noted.

The Leningrad NPP (branch of Rosenergoatom) was put into service in 1973 with four power units equipped with RBMK-1000 reactors.

