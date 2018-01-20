Russia’s car industry, machine-building show fastest growth in 2017

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 20. /TASS/. Car industry, agricultural machinery production and transport machine-building have become the fastest-growing among all sectors of the Russian industry, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov reported to the Russian president on Friday.

"The fastest growth was recorded in three sectors - car industry, agricultural machinery production and transport machine-building. Those are the sectors in which the state invested heavily in latest years," he told Vladimir Putin.

Reporting about other areas, Manturov said that Russia’s heavy engineering and power engineering industries grew by 10-15% in 2017, while the pharmaceutical industry posted the growth of 12%

"We have brought the share of Russian-made medicines on the essential drug list to 84.6% In line with your 2012 decree, this year, we are to ensure that 90% [of medicines on the list] are Russian-made, and I’m one hundred percent sure that we will achieve this goal," Manturov said.

According to the minister, other sectors - such as aviation industry, chemical industry, wood-processing industry and textile industry - have posted the growth of 4-8% in 2017.