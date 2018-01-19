Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Yamal’s foreign trade down by 5.7%

Business & Economy
January 19, 16:19 UTC+3 TASS

The foreign trade turnover made $5.2 billion, according to the customs

TASS, January 19. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region’s foreign trade turnover in the past year dropped by 5.7% year-on-year to $5.2 billion, the regional customs’ press service said on Friday.

Read also

China supplies to Yamal goods worth $3 billion within 8 months

"The foreign trade turnover made $5.2 billion… This shows a decline of the trade turnover by 5.7% and of the trade turnover’s participants by 2.8%," the press service said.

The cargo turnover dropped by 65.7%. "This can be explained by the finished construction of the plant for liquefying natural gas in the Sabetta village (the Yamal LNG plant - TASS)," the press service said, adding the plant’s first line had begun operations already.

The region’s import reached $5 billion, export - $164.9 million. Yamal’s foreign trade partners are mostly in China, Belgium and Indonesia, the press service said.

