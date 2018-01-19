Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian basketball blockbuster’s box office take exceeds $35 mln

Business & Economy
January 19, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dvizheniye Vverkh (or Going Vertical) has proved to be the most successful Russian movie so far

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Dvizheniye Vverkh (or Going Vertical), a Russian sport drama released on December 28, has raked in over two bln rubles ($35 mln) at box offices, proving to be the most successful Russian movie so far, as shown on the website of the Federal Information System for film screenings.

Read also

Russian film industry finds trump card to compete with Hollywood

The previous Russian box office hit, Posledny Bogatyr (or the Last Warrior) earned a total of 1.7 bln rubles ($29 mln) at the box office.

Dvizheniye Vverkh, directed by Anton Megerdichev, is based on a match between the Soviet and US national basketball teams during the final round of the basketball tournament held at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. The cast includes famous Russian movie stars, such as Vladimir Mashkov, Andrei Smolyakov, Sergei Garmash and Viktoria Tolstoganova. American actor John Savage, a multiple Oscar nominee, plays the US team’s coach Henry Iba.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
3
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
4
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
5
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
6
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
7
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама