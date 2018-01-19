Russian basketball blockbuster’s box office take exceeds $35 mln

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Dvizheniye Vverkh (or Going Vertical), a Russian sport drama released on December 28, has raked in over two bln rubles ($35 mln) at box offices, proving to be the most successful Russian movie so far, as shown on the website of the Federal Information System for film screenings.

The previous Russian box office hit, Posledny Bogatyr (or the Last Warrior) earned a total of 1.7 bln rubles ($29 mln) at the box office.

Dvizheniye Vverkh, directed by Anton Megerdichev, is based on a match between the Soviet and US national basketball teams during the final round of the basketball tournament held at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. The cast includes famous Russian movie stars, such as Vladimir Mashkov, Andrei Smolyakov, Sergei Garmash and Viktoria Tolstoganova. American actor John Savage, a multiple Oscar nominee, plays the US team’s coach Henry Iba.