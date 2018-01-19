Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Promsvyazbank chosen as bank for major Russian state arms contracts

Business & Economy
January 19, 13:40 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian government together with the Bank of Russia appointed PJSC Promsvyazbank as the main bank for Armed Services Procurement operations and major state contracts, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s state arms program for 2018-2025 costs over $321 bln

In its new capacity Promsvyazbank will be chaired by Pyotr Fradkov, who is the current head of the Russian export center, the minister added.

"In accordance with the decision to create a designated bank for the implementation of operations on Armed Services Procurement and major government contracts, the Russian government together with the Bank of Russia, picked PJSC Promsvyazbank as the responsible bank. The bank’s size, an extensive branch network and a number of other characteristics optimally suit for the role of a base bank in dealing with government defense contracts and major government contracts. It is planned to appoint Fradkov Pyotr Mikhailovich as the head of the bank," the Minister said.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry announced that the government had decided to create a designated bank for settlements on state arms orders and large state contracts. According to media reports, among the candidates were the Globex Bank and Svyazbank (both controlled by VEB), as well as Novikombank (controlled by Rostec corporation).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
3
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
4
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
5
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
6
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
7
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама