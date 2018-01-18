Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Domestic car brands capture 26% of Russian market in 2017

January 18, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

411,800 new cars of domestic brands were sold in Russia last year, according to the Autostat agency

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Domestic car brands accounted for slightly more than a quarter of the Russian car market in 2017, Autostat agency reported on Thursday.

"411,800 new cars of domestic brands (including LCVs) were sold in Russia as of 2017 year-end. Hence, their share accounts for almost 26% of the Russian market, corresponding to the level of 2016," the agency said.

Lada cars sales surged by 17% to 311,600 units in 2017, Autostat reported. Sales of GAZ light commercial vehicles rose 5% to 58,600 units. At the same time, sales of UAZ vehicles dropped 15% to 41,600.

