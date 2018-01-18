Former Russian banker detained in Monaco over $ 8.8 mln fraud

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Former Investtorgbank management board chairman Vladimir Gudkov has been detained in Monaco on fraud charges, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Former Investtorgbank management board chairman and shareholder Vladimir Gudkov has been detained in Monaco," the official said, specifying that the detainee is charged with large-scale fraud.

The Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow confirmed the detention, but did not specify the banker’s name. "The former management board chairman and shareholder of a financial institution charged with large-scale fraud by the Central Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow was detained by law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco. The issue of his extradition to Russia is currently pending," a police official said.

According to the police official, the banker and his accomplices organized the conclusion of a mortgage purchase agreement between the bank and an organization that provides broker services on mortgage operations, having transferred 500 mln rubles ($8.8 mln) as prepayment from the bank’s operating account to the contractor’s account. "In order to cover the illegal act the perpetrators transferred the specified funds in payment over two earlier concluded agreements on the purchase and sale of promissory notes from the broker company’s account to a fictitious issuing organization’s account. The investigation into the criminal case established the involvement of the defendants in several similar acts. Moscow police launched a criminal case based on these facts under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Fraud")," the police official added, noting that the police had earlier put the bank’s head on the international wanted list and issued an arrest warrant for him.