Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Russian banker detained in Monaco over $ 8.8 mln fraud

Business & Economy
January 18, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Interior Ministry confirmed the detention

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Gudkov

Vladimir Gudkov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Former Investtorgbank management board chairman Vladimir Gudkov has been detained in Monaco on fraud charges, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Former Investtorgbank management board chairman and shareholder Vladimir Gudkov has been detained in Monaco," the official said, specifying that the detainee is charged with large-scale fraud.

Read also
Suleiman Kerimov

Kerimov charged with money laundering, tax evasion in France to be released on bail

The Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow confirmed the detention, but did not specify the banker’s name. "The former management board chairman and shareholder of a financial institution charged with large-scale fraud by the Central Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow was detained by law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco. The issue of his extradition to Russia is currently pending," a police official said.

According to the police official, the banker and his accomplices organized the conclusion of a mortgage purchase agreement between the bank and an organization that provides broker services on mortgage operations, having transferred 500 mln rubles ($8.8 mln) as prepayment from the bank’s operating account to the contractor’s account. "In order to cover the illegal act the perpetrators transferred the specified funds in payment over two earlier concluded agreements on the purchase and sale of promissory notes from the broker company’s account to a fictitious issuing organization’s account. The investigation into the criminal case established the involvement of the defendants in several similar acts. Moscow police launched a criminal case based on these facts under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Fraud")," the police official added, noting that the police had earlier put the bank’s head on the international wanted list and issued an arrest warrant for him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev’s actions with regard to Donbass look like preparation for new war — Foreign Ministry
2
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
3
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most
4
Images from the coldest place on Earth
5
Putin calls to spare no effort to avoid 1941-1945 war tragedy
6
Siege of Leningrad: 872 days of fighting with death
7
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама