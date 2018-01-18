Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nenets Region’s public debt in 2017 lowered by $10.6 million

Business & Economy
January 18, 18:01 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

The reduction was due to the budget’s surplus by end of the year

Share
1 pages in this article

ARKHANGELSK, January 18. /TASS/. The Nenets Autonomous Region’s public debt reduced in 2017 by 600 million rubles ($10.6 million) to 2.7 billion rubles ($47.7 million), the local administration’s press service said on Thursday.

Read also

Budget for Arctic development in 2018 might amount to $13.65 mln

"The Nenets Region’s public debt reduced by 600 million rubles. The reduction was due to the budget’s surplus by end of the year," the press service said.

The region’s debt lowered from 3.3 billion ($58 million) to 2.7 billion rubles, where 2.1 billion ($37 million) are bank loans, and 600 million ($10.6 million) - bonds.

The regional budget for the current year is based on forecasts of 14.2 billion rubles ($251 million) in revenues and 16.3 billion rubles ($288.3 million) in expenses. The maximum debt for next two years is at 7.3 billion rubles ($129 million).

Before 2015, the region did not have a debt. In 2015, the public debt was one billion rubles ($17.7 million), as the revenues had slumped due to fallen oil prices.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not going to join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons — Lavrov
2
Images from the coldest place on Earth
3
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election
4
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
5
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
6
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
7
Putin calls to spare no effort to avoid 1941-1945 war tragedy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама