MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will consider reduction of the key rate by 0.25-0.5 pp at its meeting on February 9, head of the department of monetary policy of the regulator Igor Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar forum.

"The traditional three options now are: zero, quarter and half," Dmitriev said answering the question about options for changing the key rate. He also stressed that there is a "reserve" for reducing the key rate.