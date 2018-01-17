Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp

Business & Economy
January 17, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In addition, the virus allows hackers to collect and analyze traffic of a victim: visited sites, logins, passwords and credit card numbers

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Vergun/TASS

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian developer of antivirus software Kaspersky Lab has detected a Skygofree virus, which spies on Android users.

According to the company’s statement the malware can record conversations, read and steal sms, as well as messages from WhatsApp and events from the calendar.

Read also

Survey names VK, WhatsApp and Viber as Russia’s most popular mobile messengers

In addition, the virus allows hackers to connect devices to Wi-Fi networks, they also control, and to collect and analyze traffic of a victim: visited sites, logins, passwords and credit card numbers.

"It has a lot of different functions, including some unique ones that we have not seen anywhere else, for example, it can track the location of the device and switch on a sound recording when the owner is near certain coordinates. In practice, this means that attackers can start listening to the environment of the victim, say, when he or she enters the office or on a visit to a familiar financial director," the experts of the Lab said.

According to the company, the Skygofree virus is spread through fake websites of major cellular operators, where users are asked to install an "Internet connection accelerator". Kaspersky Lab specialists say that this virus has been active since 2014 and is constantly being improved, but it was discovered only at the end of 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
2
ISS orbit raised by 400 meters
3
Moscow to provide tit-for-tat response if US retains restrictions against Russian media
4
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
5
Siege of Leningrad: 872 days of fighting with death
6
Tupolev design bureau bombers
7
Russia to start training female military pilots
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама