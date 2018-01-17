Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkish Stream pipeline operators starts building receiving terminal on Turkey’s coast

Business & Economy
January 17, 14:29 UTC+3

Construction on the onshore site in Russia are at the closing stage

ANKARA, January 17. /TASS/. South Stream Transport, the operator of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction project, starts building a receiving terminal for the subsea gas line in Turkey, the company said on Wednesday.

Read also

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

The subsea gas pipeline project is now implemented concurrently on three worksites: onshore in Russia and Turkey and in the Black Sea. The contract for construction of the receiving terminal was signed with Petrofac in September 2018. Tekfen, one of leading companies on the Turkey’s construction market, is engaged as the main subcontractor.

Construction site preparatory work will be carried at the initial phase. South Stream Transport obtained required permits and paid appropriate duties in accordance with Turkish laws.

Construction on the onshore site in Russia are at the closing stage. These process facilities are scheduled for completion in 2018.

The Turkish Stream project provides for construction of the natural gas pipeline across the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey to be further extended to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 kilometers and the mainland section through Turkey is 180 kilometers. Previously the project was estimated at 11.4 bln euro. It is supposed that gas supplies via the first line will be totally aimed for the needs of the growing Turkish market.

Topics
Turkish Stream
