Cortege project cars to be offered on market from 2019 — Russian industry minister

January 17, 0:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Cortege is a project for building a family of cars for senior government officials - a limousine, a sedan, an off-road vehicle and a minivan

1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian premium cars of Cortege project will be offered in retail from 2019 and will be available in any configuration, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Starting from the next year, anyone who feels like it can order and purchase any modification, whether armored or in a high-end configuration. There will not be any sales restrictions," Manturov said.

Russian premium cars will be cheaper than their foreign counterparts, the minister noted. "Prices of premium cars on the Russian market should be taken for guidance. Our target is the 15% discount of this price," Manturov said. Everything depends on the configuration, he added.

Cortege cars production will be 70 vehicles in 2018, 200 in 2019, and 300 in 2020, the official said. The ministry plans to increase Cortege vehicles production to more than 1,000 units per year after 2020, he added.

Cortege is a project for building a family of cars for senior government officials - a limousine, a sedan, an off-road vehicle and a minivan. The limousine is expected to be unveiled at the president’s inauguration in the spring of 2018. After the vehicles are ready in all of their modifications for government officials, they will be freely sold on the market.

