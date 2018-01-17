Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Demand for pre-sanctions Sberbank Eurobonds totaled $400 mln — source

Business & Economy
January 17, 0:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

VTB started the secondary offering of Sberbank Eurobonds mature in 2019 in the amount up to $350 mln

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Investors presented bids for Sberbank Eurobonds offered by VTB in the amount of $400 mln in total, a source on the financial market told TASS on Tuesday.

VTB started the secondary offering of Sberbank Eurobonds mature in 2019 in the amount up to $350 mln.

"The demand was $400 mln. The book is closed," the source told TASS.

The lowest price for securities was 101% of the par value. VTB Capital acted as the arranger of the secondary offering on behalf of VTB.

"Bids with the price above 100.75% of the par value will be met in full. The ones at the level of 100.75% - as 58% from the total amount of the investor’s bid," the source said.

These Eurobonds of Sberbank were floated in early March 2014, before Western sanctions against the bank. Securities will be mature on March 6, 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама