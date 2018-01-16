Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NordStar Airlines opens new destination from Krasnoyarsk

Business & Economy
January 16, 17:51 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

The NordStar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project

KRASNOYARSK, January 16. /TASS/. The NordStar Airlines (Nornickel's subsidiary) from February will have a new destination on its map of routes. The flights will connect Krasnoyarsk and Yakutia’s Polyarny airport, the air company’s press service said on Tuesday.

Read also

Comfortable urban environment in the Arctic opens doors for innovations — experts

"NordStar Airlines is selling tickets for flights between Krasnoyarsk and Polyarny," the press service said. "The flights will be operated from February 8."

The company will use turboprop ATR 42-500, having 46 seats. Between February 8 and 15, the flights will be served on Thursdays, and after February 21, the company will make two flights a week - on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Polyarny airport in Yakutia is an air hub for the Udachny city.

The NordStar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project. The company has a fleet of Boeing 737-800 - the modern version of B-737, offering economy and business classes; as well as turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped specially for exploitation in Siberia and the Extreme North.

Topics
Arctic today
