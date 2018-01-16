Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian PM warns of ‘technological curtain’ between developed states and rest of the world

Business & Economy
January 16, 16:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A progress in technologies would also create a risk of growing inequality, the premier warns

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The irregularity of the technological progress in the world poses a risk of establishing a "technological curtain" between developed and other countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Gaidar Forum.

"I would add to the challenges [in the sphere of the technological progress] the risk of establishing a ‘technological curtain’ - a barrier between developed countries that not just possess new technologies, but are also able to develop them and those who don’t have such possibilities," Medvedev said.

Read also

Japan banking on cooperation with Russia in digital economy sector for 2018

A progress in technologies would also create a risk of growing inequality, he said. "This issue concerns not just wealth disparity, but disparity of territorial development as well. The speed of technological advances in big cities may intensify the gap between them and the rural area and small towns. Our task is to provide all necessary conditions for people to lead a normal life and develop no matter where they live," the prime minister said.

He stressed that Russia’s authorities concentrated on implementing the Digital Economy program.

"And [we] will create all conditions for the transformation of separate areas, along with some specific businesses and companies," the prime minister said.

