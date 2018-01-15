Rosneft withdraws complaint against Alrosa's gas assets auction

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Rosneft withdrew complaint about the conditions of the Alrosa auction for gas assets. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) stops consideration of the complaint, Head of FAS Department for Control over Construction and Natural Resources Oleg Korneev said on Monday.

"Rosneft has filed an application to the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia to withdraw the complaint against the actions of Alrosa at an open auction. Thus consideration of the complaint was terminated," he said.

Rosneft withdrew complaint about the conditions of the Alrosa auction for gas assets filed to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service because it will not participate in it, Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told TASS.

"We are not participating, therefore we recalled the complaint," Leontyev said.