Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft withdraws complaint against Alrosa's gas assets auction

Business & Economy
January 15, 16:13 UTC+3

Rosneft withdrew complaint about the conditions of the Alrosa auction for gas assets filed to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service because it will not participate in it, Rosneft spokesman says

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Rosneft withdrew complaint about the conditions of the Alrosa auction for gas assets. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) stops consideration of the complaint, Head of FAS Department for Control over Construction and Natural Resources Oleg Korneev said on Monday.

"Rosneft has filed an application to the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia to withdraw the complaint against the actions of Alrosa at an open auction. Thus consideration of the complaint was terminated," he said. 

Rosneft withdrew complaint about the conditions of the Alrosa auction for gas assets filed to the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service because it will not participate in it, Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told TASS.

"We are not participating, therefore we recalled the complaint," Leontyev said.

Read also

Rosneft will not participate in Alrosa’s gas assets auction on current conditions

Antimonopoly service receives complaint from Rosneft on auction for Alrosa’s gas assets

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
Press review: WADA to get ‘just desserts’ and Ukraine’s Russians may come home to vote
3
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
4
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
EU sanctions on Russian individuals unlikely to last long — French senator
7
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама