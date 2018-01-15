Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nornickel's airline reports 15% growth in served passengers in 2017

Business & Economy
January 15, 15:22 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Norilsk is situated north of the Polar Circle, and the transport communication with the rest of the country is by means of aviation only

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, January 15. /TASS/. The NordStar Airlines (Nornickel's subsidiary) in the past year served 1.481 million passengers, thus demonstrating a 15-percent growth year-on-year, the company's press service said on Monday.

"Last year (2017), the airline's flights served more than 1,481,000 passengers, thus exceeding by 15% the rate of 2016," the press service said. "The passenger traffic also grew by 12.2% year-on-year to 3,069,018,000 passenger kilometers."

The company explains the growing passenger traffic by recently introduced destinations and by effective exploitation of its fleet. In 2017, the company began serving flights from Krasnoyarsk to Ulan-Ude, Chita, Bratsk, Strezhevoy and Khatanga. Besides, it now makes flights from Novosibirsk to Severo-Yeniseisk, and serves new routes to China from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude and Novosibirsk.

Read also

World’s coldest town bitten by new deep freeze of -52 degrees Celsius

"A key achievement of the past year was the unprecedented and unique project in the Russian aviation practice, when the airline served passengers from the Norilsk industrial region. While the runway at the Norilsk airport was under reconstruction for three and a half months, the company served clients from Norilsk, going to Krasnoyarsk, Moscow and Novy Urengoi," the press service said, adding during the summer period the company served 105,000 Norilsk residents, going for summer holidays.

The NordStar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project. The company has a fleet of Boeing 737-800 - the modern version of B-737, offering economy and business classes; as well as turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped specially for exploitation in Siberia and the Extreme North.

Norilsk is situated north of the Polar Circle, and the transport communication with the rest of the country is by means of aviation only. Norilsk in the northernmost city in the world with population over 100,000 (The Russian city's population is about 180,000).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
UK scrambles Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft — source
3
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
4
Putin’s campaign website up and running
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
7
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама