Nornickel's airline reports 15% growth in served passengers in 2017

KRASNOYARSK, January 15. /TASS/. The NordStar Airlines (Nornickel's subsidiary) in the past year served 1.481 million passengers, thus demonstrating a 15-percent growth year-on-year, the company's press service said on Monday.

"Last year (2017), the airline's flights served more than 1,481,000 passengers, thus exceeding by 15% the rate of 2016," the press service said. "The passenger traffic also grew by 12.2% year-on-year to 3,069,018,000 passenger kilometers."

The company explains the growing passenger traffic by recently introduced destinations and by effective exploitation of its fleet. In 2017, the company began serving flights from Krasnoyarsk to Ulan-Ude, Chita, Bratsk, Strezhevoy and Khatanga. Besides, it now makes flights from Novosibirsk to Severo-Yeniseisk, and serves new routes to China from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude and Novosibirsk.

"A key achievement of the past year was the unprecedented and unique project in the Russian aviation practice, when the airline served passengers from the Norilsk industrial region. While the runway at the Norilsk airport was under reconstruction for three and a half months, the company served clients from Norilsk, going to Krasnoyarsk, Moscow and Novy Urengoi," the press service said, adding during the summer period the company served 105,000 Norilsk residents, going for summer holidays.

The NordStar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project. The company has a fleet of Boeing 737-800 - the modern version of B-737, offering economy and business classes; as well as turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped specially for exploitation in Siberia and the Extreme North.

Norilsk is situated north of the Polar Circle, and the transport communication with the rest of the country is by means of aviation only. Norilsk in the northernmost city in the world with population over 100,000 (The Russian city's population is about 180,000).